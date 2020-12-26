Phyllis Jean Hudson was born December 16, 1946 in Norwood, Ohio and departed this life Monday, December 14, 2020 at her residence, being 73 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Clarence & Etta (Lynch) Tirey.
Phyllis is survived by three children, Larry Wayne Hudson (Londa), Connie Clark (Jerry) and James Hudson all of Tyner. She is also survived by a brother, Dallas Tirey of Indiana and by two sisters, Lana Tirey and Tammy Cavins (Donnie) of Annville. She was blessed with four grandchildren, Tim Clark, Veronica Smith, Logan Hudson and Aliyah Hudson and by four great grandchildren, Ryan Clark, Lucy Smith, Deacon Smith and Gwynevere Smith.
In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, James Wayne Hudson; daughter in law, Inez Hudson and sister, Brenda Creasy.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Friday, December 18, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Moore officiating. Burial to follow in the Hudson Cemetery in Tyner. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com.
