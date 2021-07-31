Do Not Enter We all grew up with a underlying set of rules pertaining to our neighborhood. Certainly we k…

Shootin' It Straight - John Davis

We take more pictures in current times than ever before. I would say with regard to most common folk we take a higher number of pictures in any 24 hours than years past folks would accumulate in a year. Modern technology and accessibility of a high quality camera constantly at our fingertips is the driving reason for the change. Our grandparents would marvel at the quality of a photograph taken on that outdated smartphone many of us have residing in a spare drawer.

One guaranteed connection to our past as well as a constant means of reminiscing with a smile is photographs. I would advise to keep up the number of shutter clicks per day but to evaluate the subject of the pictures. I smile with a hint of sadness when I see old grainy Polaroids of now defunct businesses, childhood automobiles and the way towns looked over the past century. To capture places along with loved ones documenting locations, times and things is even better. It’s a snapshot that will be viewed almost as a personal historical document years into the future.

The selfie has taken over without doubt as the highest volume pictures snapped through a lens. I am not degrading the act of self documentation or even the occasional “feeling yourself” impromptu photo shoot don’t lose focus on worthy subjects on the other side of the lens. I see folks at historic or very scenic locations completely dismissive of the location placing a priority on the right angle and filter for self glory. I don’t disparage the self portrait but take the time to look around and realize the world is full and discard the mentality that self worth is tied to popularity of a just right self photograph.

Document everything in picture form. Add a heading including time, location description of the subject and any relevant notes or feelings. Things from national monuments, grandma’s house and the local hardware store won’t last forever. Document it all. With a fast paced modern world of dollars and politics shifting the landscape daily take all the pictures you can. Things change and for better or worse nothing compares to photographic evidence to log it all.

Long gone will be the shoebox full of pictures developed on paper under dad’s bed and perhaps something will replace digital media as we now know it but pictures will remain. Nothing will take you back like spending a snowy day flipping through old photos reliving a old Chevy parked at Chat & Chew with grandpa sporting his best corduroy. The family vacation in 82’ to Stone Mountain will be forever captured. The way the Mckee courthouse looked before it’s demise and remembering the curves of Big Hill before the construction. Little Johnny with a Zebco on the bank of the river holding a trophy bluegill in Turkey Foot.

It all matters. Take lots of pictures and treat it all like picture day. Store the memories up for a day when the ability to do so is gone and then reap the rewards.

