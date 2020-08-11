Jackson County Sun Breaking News.jpg
A section of KY 1955 in Jackson County between the mile points of 0.453 ( intersection with Loam Hill RD) and 2.398 (intersection with Maupin Cemetery Rd. ). Will be closed to through traffic on Aug 12 to Aug 14 between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 6:00 P.M. for base asphalt repairs.

