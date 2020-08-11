A section of KY 1955 in Jackson County between the mile points of 0.453 ( intersection with Loam Hill RD) and 2.398 (intersection with Maupin Cemetery Rd. ). Will be closed to through traffic on Aug 12 to Aug 14 between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 6:00 P.M. for base asphalt repairs.
- Breathitt County experiences 'Spike' in its active Covid-19 cases!
- County’s Covid-19 Containment Efforts Meet with Success
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update - 8/5/20
- Life in Quarantine with COVID-19
- Letter to the Editor: Give Our Community a Voice, Respond to the 2020 Census
- ARH announces no regular visitation at hospitals in wake of COVID-19 increase
- Bell County up to 258 COVID cases
- Drive Through Health Department Testing Ended Tuesday
- Health Department Reports that Two COVID Patients Remain Hospitalized in Jackson County
- *** Planned Temporary Road Closure *** KY HWY 1955
- MISSING: Airvoy (AJ) Jackson still missing as of August 10th
- Jackson County mourns the loss of local legends Wiley and Ina Pearl Cole
- Sherry Carpenter Obituary
- James "Duke" Harrison Obituary
- PRTC featured in National News: Rural co-ops join high-speed Internet race as coronavirus fuels demand
- PRTC and Jackson County Featured on "The Race" on Channel 18 this Sunday morning
- Armadillos Make their Way into Jackson County
- “I’ll Bash Your Head In if You Call the Police”
- Potential Hostage Situation Turns into an Arrest for Drug Related Charges
- Dollar General Store Armed Robber Arrested
- Wiley and Ina Pearl Cole Obituary
- MISSING: Airvoy (AJ) Jackson still missing as of August 10th
- PRTC and Jackson County Featured on "The Race" on Channel 18 this Sunday morning
- Try a Little Kindness
- JCPS Teachers Express their Opinion(s) & Concerns Regarding Reopening Plan
