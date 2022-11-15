I make no secret of the fact I often feel we have regressed collectively as a society more than previous generations. Technology is farther along than any sci-fi flick could have imagined. Work-from-home opportunities aren’t just late-night television scams nowadays. Vehicles routinely run 200,000 miles with few issues. Restaurants adorn every corner offering every palate a plethora of tastes. Communication has more channels than Alexander Bell ever dreamed of. Despite all this, I’m sometimes caught off guard by the world as a whole. Modern society feels foreign to me at times.
I recently scrolled across several 80’s to early 90’s country songs. While they hold no significant value it did have me reminiscent of simpler times. A better time. My cousin spoke of traveling cross country last week in an social media post documenting the election the fracas, wildfires, and general nonsense stating, in summary, he didn’t recognize this country anymore. Perhaps a song can’t fix the nation, a state or even a county but it can slow it down temporarily. It takes me to a time where the nation was not bent on flying itself into the side of the mountain. Where there was a mainstream majority that at least was seemingly sensible. The aforementioned songs held zero political undertones but harks to a period where seemingly the country we love was in better hands.
Communism and socialism were still dirty words. The idea of a universal income for simply existing was laughable. Propaganda was seen as just that. The pretense of someone rebranding themselves daily with a different gender demanding others play along was the stuff of comic books. The staunchest of Democrats would fight you over a the perversion of elementary students. In general the political and social climate didn’t seem to cling to the threadbare hope we are at now.
The repetitive theme from me about longing for the old days isn’t by happenstance. It’s derived from looking around, taking stock of the present state and grasping the sad reality that the republic is suffering from a self inflicted choke hold. Music isn’t a magic wand. Keith Whitely and Earl Thomas Conley can’t vote away today’s issues but they can give me a brief reprise. They temporarily transport me to a time where I could steer into any chosen diner for home-cooked food, with a gun rack in the back window, smiling at the miniature wooden pole American flags adorning the decor as I slid into a booth beside hard working folks with no regard for skin pigmentation. Perhaps it’s just a old song but for me it’s reminiscent of a time and place that I fear we’ll never see again.
