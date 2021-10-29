Random Thoughts - James Jayme Marcum
If the past 10 years have taught me any redundant lessons, it would be this. Everyone has an opinion. Everyone seems to have a solution for the world’s problems, and somehow whoever is setting in the oval office caused the issue to begin with. It is nearly impossible to be involved in a conversation that someone is casting their opinion among their peers as their own personal gospel, and refuse to even look at the other side of the discussion, let alone change their mind. If they have facts or not, they believe it. Some examples include: Cracking your knuckles leads to arthritis. Coca-Cola was originally manufactured with cocaine as an ingredient. Swimming Right After Eating is Dangerous. Coach John Calipari is the best UK Basketball coach since the school’s establishment. And one of my personal favorites, the 1957 Chevy is the greatest classic car of all time.
Are these absolutely random facts I just pulled out of my imaginary hat? Yes. I mean, this column is “Random Thoughts” for a reason. These are all things that we have heard or been led to believe in one direction or the other for the majority of our lives. And while these are fun, random facts or statements about our culture, there is still a difference between the truth and our own opinion.
We consistently experience things in our everyday life we want to point our fingers at and complain as to why things are the way they are. And we have no solid proof. I am guilty as charged. Gas prices seem to be the hottest topic in discussion these days. Some blame it on the COVID. Others blame a man named Joe. And I am sure that some even blame the local gas station owners for price gouging. While I am confident that our locally owned and operated establishments would give you the fuel if they could, I honestly don’t know who exactly is to blame. But my wallet aches just like it does yours.
Recently we received a Letter to the Editor, find it on page 7, expressing their displeasure with our local utility companies. Jackson Energy and PRTC. After review, I knew this opinion was more than likely just like that of many others in our community. But do I agree with her? No.
When we receive our utility bills, we are only seeing a reflection of our own personal choices. While Jackson Energy is our only choice here in Jackson County for electricity, not
one time has anyone from the co-op twisted your arm to turn on your heat, run your dryer, watch your TV, or even turn the lights on. It is not their fault if your home isn’t energy efficient. And it isn’t their fault if you are unable to pay for your usage. All they can do is set the rate based on their cost. But take note that they are always looking for ways to help those that are financially less fortunate. As for PRTC, there are other options available. PRTC actually doesn’t offer anything you can not live without. You can live without TV, telephone, and internet. All they do is set the rates, and it is your choice if you would like to receive their services. Is it a fault that they offer a service far superior to their competitors?
Our local homegrown co-ops offer our community much more than the basic services you purchase from them. And whether we realize it or not, these co-ops have done more to improve our quality of life than we realize. These companies are operated by people right here in our own community. These are companies operating to a standard that we are all more than just a number. And I believe that we owe these two companies more credit than we give them.
Whether we agree that the ‘57 Chevy is overrated, or we choose to believe our favorite soft drink was once laced with drugs, we are still a part of our community. We all have similar struggles. We are all seeing COVID inflation in one area or another. We are all taking a hit. Like everyone else, I wish things would become more affordable. But we need to be careful where we point our fingers, because things are not always what they may seem.
