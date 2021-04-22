Pond Creek Beagle Club will host a benefit Fish/Chicken Fry & Auction to raise money for Jonathon Roark, and his family.
Jonathon is a 11-year old boy that has been fighting Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer. Along with his diagnosis, the financial strain is impacting his family with medical bills, and travel expenses. On April 24th, 2021 @ 12:00pm Pond Creek Beagle Club would like to invite everyone out for a benefit fish/chicken fry and auction. Auction will start around 3:00pm. All proceeds will go to the Roark Family to help in their time of need.
For more information, or if you would like to donate items to this benefit contact one of the following:
Brian Thomas: (606) 438-2678
Josh Wilson: (606) 493-7334
Blake Spurlock: (606) 594-8665
Adam Whitehead: (606) 493-7869
