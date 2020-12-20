I’m far from a lawyer so I’ll just go with my best guess that all legal ramifications from minor infractions from a few decades ago are null. That being said if you were ever on the roadway and found yourself swerving to save life and limb in the late 80’s there is a lottery odds chance you were avoiding illegal kid piloting me. Pops never gave more consideration to silliness like legal ages to drive so much as the need for another driver for hay hauling, farm work or firewood gathering. He had his own way of functioning that seemed impervious to outside forces at times. He, and by default, we lived by a set of rules that revolved around need, necessity and getting things done.
One more block of firewood on the already squatting truck might not make the difference but dad always wanted to make sure. One more fence post hammered in the ground when you’re already exhausted might not matter but pops always wanted one last one. One more fish in the boat won’t change things as you’re pressed on time needing to split but he wanted to make sure. Dad never once has disappointed on going one step beyond what was recommended or needed. The man that has taught me to push it another mile lapped the sun one more time this previous week celebrating another year of doing it his way.
He has spent his life making Christmas and birthdays count when the schedule and bank account said otherwise. He has fixed everything from blown up 2.8 truck engines to Poulan chainsaws in the driveway of the holler often with tools pressed into service that would make a modern shop chuckle. He used pliers to remove a hook in his thumb and black electrical tape to bind up wounds that undoubtedly needed stitches without shedding a tear. He drove junk vehicles sacrificing daily working so we could have a little more. He taught more by example than he ever did by talking.
The man was called many things over the years. The government called him a soldier, a mechanic and truck driver. The neighbors called him Blue Mouse, a friend and a stand up guy. He was a handyman to some, a veteran and brother. To me he was just dad. From a sketchy barn roof working a full day sweating it out to the river bank shoving cane poles in the bank below the 30 bridge he was just Pops. That was always just enough.
Happy Belated Birthday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.