One thing that has generated several questions recently is the issue of renewing driver’s license. Jackson County was not selected as a site for a regional office to issue license and ID’s. This is a great inconvenience for many that have travel restraints. However, I do have some good news. We have been in discussions with the Driver’s license division in Frankfort about setting up a popup location in Jackson County in order to give our citizens a chance to renew license or get a real ID without having to travel to a regional office. Last week some of staff from the driver’s license division came by and did a connection test and all was great. Therefore, if you need to renew your driver’s license or get a real ID you can do so at the Old Courthouse upstairs courtroom on Tuesday February 15 from 9:30 until noon and from 1-3 pm. You will need to go to the drive.ky.gov website to schedule an appointment in order to secure a spot in line. If this goes well, we will be having more of these popup visits in the future. It is my understanding that at this popup event you can do anything with license and real ID that you would be able to do at a regional office. I’m like many of you, I would have preferred it to stay the way it used to be, where you could go in at the Circuit Clerks office in your respective County and get what you needed, but we had no seat at the table for that discussion. The State changed that process. There are regional offices you can get license at or you can get something’s online. If you’d rather get your renewed license here, go online and make an appointment to do so. Remember this is only one day, Tuesday February 15th starting at 9:30 am in the old Courthouse. I hope many of our citizens take advantage of this opportunity and we can have another like it in the near future.
We had a meeting this week with a developer to look at our proposed splashpad project. We are in the design phase of the project and are currently working to outline exactly what we want and need in a splashpad. There are several different possibilities and we want to get the most for our money and make it as nice as possible for our citizens. If all goes as we would hope, we could have this project finished by the middle of summer. I hope this only one of many community projects we can get done this year. We are working hard to secure and provide every opportunity we can for our citizens. Development is at the top of my list and I only hope to expand from here. Have a blessed week.
