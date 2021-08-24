Updated to include JCMS
The 2021-2022 school year has just started and already all five public schools in the county have announced positive cases in individual(s) that either attend or work at the schools.
Principal Brian Harris announced on August 20th, 2021 via social media:
"We were alerted by the Health Department that we did have a positive COVID-19 case here at school. We also had another positive case outside of school that involved several students being exposed. We are doing our best to minimize the risk here in our building. We will continue to wipe desks, wear masks properly, social distance, and practice proper hand-hygiene.
Mr. Harris
Mr. Harris also posted a second notice on Tuesday, August 24th, 2021.
McKee Elementary Principal Tim Truett informed parents/guardians on Monday, August 23, 2021 that they had received a confirmed report that an individual(s) who attends or works at the McKee Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19.
Tyner Elementary and Sand Gap Elementary followed close behind announcing on Tuesday, August 24th that had had individual(s) that attend or work at the school test positive.
*Updated August 24 Tuesday afternoon at 4:15 pm* Principal Brad Kerby announced via social media that a positive COVID case has been reported at the Jackson County Middle School
For anyone who has a positive COVID-19 test or exposure, notification will be given to the local health department. The health department will then conduct contact tracing with the assistance of the school.
Due to a positive COVID-19 case in the school, the individual(s) will follow the CDC guidelines before re-entry:
At least ten (10) days have past since symptom onset and
At least twenty-four (24) hours have past since resolution of a fever without the use of medications and
Other symptoms have improved. Cough will refer to a new uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty breathing.
We will not require written confirmation of a negative COVID-19 test from a medical provider for return to school or work. Although a negative COVID-19 test is not required to return to school or work, we do recommend that you have a negative COVID-19 test before returning.
In the event of an exposure confirmed by the local health department, students/employees will have an isolation period for fourteen (14) days before re-entry.
