We currently have 12,600 members without power and 36 broken poles. All substations are energized and crews are working the main three-phase feeders and will be moving onto single-phase lines as they progress. We currently have 220 field personnel working to restore power in every county. Rockcastle, Laurel and Jackson have the highest number of members without power.
We are getting additional crews from neighboring cooperatives that have made full restoration and they will be releasing those crews to Jackson Energy today.
The roads are ice and snow covered and travel will be slower; but fortunately, the additional snow from last night did not cause more outages - as we are still working on the damage from the ice storm. We have made great progress since Tuesday morning and all of the crews are continuing to work diligently to restore power as safely and quickly as possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.