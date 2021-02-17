OUTAGE UPDATE - 2/17/2021 - 5:15pm
As of now, we currently have 14,000 members without power. Our transmission lines have been restored and we are now focusing on running the feeders out and energizing the lines where possible. We have 35 broke poles and expect that number to increase as we enter into areas that have not been accessible.
PLEASE NOTE: We are expecting more snow with a chance of ice starting this evening. We encourage our members that are without power to seek shelter - as each of our primary counties have shelters or warming centers set up. We want our members to be safe - and urge you to take necessary precautions to keep your family safe.
We appreciate our members' patience, prayers and understanding that this is going to be a slow process. We will work diligently until all service has been restored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.