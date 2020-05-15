Last Friday, May 08, 2020 Gov. Andy Beshear outlined the requirements to begin reopening major segments of the economy and society including houses of worship, manufacturing, construction, government offices and agencies, retail and funeral services. The recommended guidelines are based on recommendations from the Center for Disease control and are common sense practices to minimize the risk of infection. The full plans for those entities to reopen is posted online at healthyatwork.ky.gov. As eager as Jackson Countians are to get back to work they are perhaps more eager to enjoy the company and fellowship of their church families. However, the situation is still very dangerous and the coronavirus remains a major risk for everyone in the community. This is especially true for the elderly that are the most devoted and treasured members of their church. Our community has lost 12 beautiful souls at the Jackson Manor nursing home in witness to the potential dangers of this viral illness. Our hearts are with their families and friends as they struggle with their grief. The challenges of reopening puts a grave responsibility on the shoulders of the church leaders to find a safe way to start in-person church services again.
Shane Gabbard, Pastor of Letterbox Baptist Church said, “We are working on a plan. Right now we are leaning on doing different services for the elderly and younger ones that way we can distance everyone as we need to. Every family will sit with their own anyway so it should work good. We are encouraging any that’s concerned to not feel pressured to come. Also we have volunteers that are going to sanitize the bathrooms after each use and the building after each service. Also, we have adequate room to provide that kind of plan to work. Each Church will be different and I’ve talked to a lot of Pastors already and advised them to take the approach to best meet the need. Seems like so far everyone has the Health and safety of their members on their mind as much as their spiritual need.”
Kip Wells, Pastor of Evans Chapel Holiness said, “We plan on following all CDC guidelines and recommendations to the best of our ability. Keeping our congregation safe will be our top priority.”
James Morgan, Pastor of Green Hill Baptist Church said, “We are looking to resume services on June 3rd depending on what happens between now and then. We are planning to follow the CDC guidelines and encouraging everyone who may exhibit symptoms or are at risk or even having anxiety to stay at home. We are continuing our virtual devices as well.”
Also on Friday, the Kentucky Baptist Convention and the Kentucky Council of Churches voiced their support for the Governor’s guidelines to reopen places of worship. Dr. Todd Gray, executive director of the Kentucky Baptist Convention, said, “I am thankful for the hard work of Gov. Beshear and his team of advisers, as well as their outreach to faith leaders, in working through the details of this plan. While Kentucky Baptists are eager to return to in-person worship they only want to do so in a safe and healthy manner. I believe they will find this plan reasonable, doable, and in the best interests of the health of their congregations.”
The Rev. Kent Gilbert, president of the Kentucky Council of Churches and pastor of Union Church in Berea, added, “We all want our families and our neighbors’ family to be and stay healthy. Churches, mosques, synagogues, temples, and other religious settings are here to support life and well-being. As supporters of #TeamKentucky, the Kentucky Council of Churches and its member bodies encourage everyone to follow these ‘Healthy at Worship’ guidelines so we can preserve the health of all. No one wants to rush back to worship just to cause more funerals. Worship is meant to be life-giving. These guidelines will help keep it that way in this time of pandemic illness.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.