The face of addiction is not always that of a person born into an environment filled with addictive substances at their fingertips. Addiction can creep into any lifestyle and wreak havoc, not only on the life of the abuser but also on their friends and family. Brently Carpenter began his life on the farm like many in Jackson County. He was taught how to do typical farm chores and spent a lot of time with his family. He had an overall typical childhood for one who grew up in Jackson County during the 90s and 2000s. He has countless stories of the injuries he received from childhood antics, including being hit by his older brother with a baseball bat which led to a visit to the emergency room.
Church also played a major factor in his upbringing. He began attending when he was 8 years old and knew right from wrong from an early age. At 15 years old, Brently began experimenting with alcohol. Being the nervous type, consuming alcohol made him feel normal, like everyone else. At 18, he started working at Advanced Auto Parts in Berea where he was first introduced to Oyxcontin. Having a bit of a rebellious side, Carpenter began distributing and using the narcotic. Brently describes this as being the time when his world began turning upside down. He got so wrapped up in the battle with addiction that he would do anything to feed his habit. Drugs became his reason to live and as life went on, he would miss out on a good chunk of life due to only wanting his next fix.
In 2016, he was charged with several offenses in Madison County and incarcerated. He had hit rock bottom and, like many, had nowhere to look but up. He found a young man with a Bible in his cell, and he began reading. Carpenter knew he was lost and would start the path to salvation. He reached out to his family to help him pray as he knew he wanted a change in his life. On March 8th, 2021, after much prayer, while laying in a jail cell bed, he allowed God to come into his heart. He and his family’s prayers had been answered and his Dad had the opportunity to see him saved and baptized before passing away on March 29th, 2021. He later mended his marriage while still in jail and his wife found salvation as well.
After his release, Carpenter had a mission. His soul wanted to spread the good news of Jesus! Today, Brently spends much of his time reaching out to others who have found themselves behind bars. He wants others to know there is life past addiction. He wants them to know there is hope after dope. When he isn’t spreading the word of God’s love, Brently enjoys spending time with his family and with his Great Dane. He currently resides in Berea, KY, but says he misses the outdoor life of Jackson County.
This is just a brief overview of the many stories that Brently had to tell. I highly recommend you download and listen to this episode of the Appalachia Imagination podcast. Available on all podcast platforms. Stays awesome Appalachia!
