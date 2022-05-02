While listening to a recent podcast featuring Robert O’Neil he was detailing the mindset that set him and other top tier military operators apart from others. He bluntly stated that nothing about himself physically placed him above a common man but that it was mindset and always being prepared. O’Neil is most known for being the trigger man on the Seal that shot Osama Bin Laden. He was involved in approximately 200 combat missions with the above mentioned Bin Laden raid and the high sea rescue of Captain Phillips. A simple statement he made holds merit. He made the point that the Captain Phillips rescue snipers didn’t sight their rifles in that morning. He went on to elaborate by detailing that the rescue itself was a much bigger deal to the rest of the world than the Seals that partook in the mission.
The lesson I took from that snippet was later elaborated on by Rob himself about being prepared for daily life. Success doesn’t lend itself to spur of the moment ambition. Seemingly well laid plans that strike much of the world as awe inspiring weren’t based on luck. It was preparation daily for that event so that when it actually happened it had been in recital many times. If you make positive habits from being prepared for work to preparation to defend yourself when the need arises you are less likely to be caught with your pants bunched around your ankles.
Get up, strap on proper footwear, stick a tourniquet and spare mag in the off-hand pocket. Be alert, get to work on time, go like you mean it and live like you want to continue doing so. We can all make choices to stumble through life or live with purpose. There is always exceptions but largely success is due a recipe of hard word and preparation.
---
