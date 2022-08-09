President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Breathitt County on Monday. They joined a briefing on flooding at Marie Roberts Elementary School in Lost Creek, met with volunteers and toured a nearby neighborhood with major flood damage.
“This is going to be different. We are going to come back better than before. Not come back to what we were before, but better than we were before. I am confident with the Governor’s leadership that we can do it. We have the wherewithal to do it with the bipartisan legislation we have passed,” President Biden said. “We never give up, we never stop. We just go forward and that’s what we are going to do here.”
The Governor thanked President Biden for amending Kentucky’s Disaster Declaration to increase the federal share of debris removal costs and emergency protective measures to 100% for a 30-day period of the commonwealth’s choosing within the first 120 days of the declaration.
Yesterday, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. made additional disaster assistance available to the Commonwealth of Kentucky by authorizing an increase in the level of federal funding for emergency work undertaken in the Commonwealth of Kentucky as a result of severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides beginning on July 26, 2022, and continuing.
Under the President’s major disaster declaration issued for the Commonwealth of Kentucky on July 29, 2022, federal funding was made available for Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation at 75 percent of the total eligible costs.
Under the President’s order today, Federal funds for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, has been increased to 100 percent of the total eligible costs for a 30-day period of the Commonwealth’s choosing within the first 120 days of the declaration.
