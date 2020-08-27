COVID-19 Update
August 27, 2020
Working in partnership with the community to provide open communication, we want to inform you that we have had instances of positive COVID-19 cases in our District. We want to assure you that we are following all of the guidance as provided by the Local Health Department in conjunction with the Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health. We are in continual communication with our Local Health Department and are in full compliance with their recommendations in terms of contact tracing, exposures, and quarantines as related to COVID-19
