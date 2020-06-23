The following information pertaining to Primary Election dates and deadlines was supplied to the Jackson County Sun on Monday, June 22, 2020 from the Office of the Jackson County Clerk.
- Deadline to cancel paper ballots & vote in person was Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 4:00 pm
- If you have received your Absentee ballot in the mail & wish to vote, you must vote your ballot by June 23rd, 2020
- Drop ballots off until 6:00 pm on June 23rd, 2020 at the Ballot Drop Box inside the Jackson County Courthouse
- Ballots sent through the mail must be postmarked by June 23rd, 2020. If you can't make it to the post office to mail your ballot by the time they close, you can still drop them off at the Drop Box at the Courthouse. Do not depend on the drop box at the post office to get your ballot to us in time.
- Election Day results will be taped to the door of the Jackson County Courthouse after the machines close Election Day June 23rd, 2020
- Absentee results will not be published until June 30th, 2020. Therefore, the Final Election Results for Jackson County will not be available until June 30.
