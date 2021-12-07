JCHS Principal Brian Harris published a letter to social media on Tuesday December 07, 2021 to inform all concerned parties regarding statements made by a student about a possible threat at the JCHS.
Mr. Harris and school administrators take any and all statements that possibly threaten the safety of their students and staff very seriously. Mr. Harris said he was made aware of the statements last night and he immediately contacted the School Resource Officer and School Safety Coordinator.
Proper policy was followed and local law enforcement was contacted to assist in the investigation. The School Resource Officer led the investigation and acted swiftly. "AT NO TIME WERE STUDENTS OR STAFF AT RISK," Harris reported.
The very nature of these investigations gives rise to many rumors and concerns within the community. Therefore, Mr. Harris deemed it appropriate to reassure everyone that the school takes every threat to student and staff safety very seriously and will act within the bounds of the law to resolve any situation that may arise.
Mr. Harris encourages parents and guardians to speak with their children about the importance of school safety. Please discuss with them that any threat will be taken seriously and school safety is no joking matter. While peer pressure is great at this age, students are encouraged to feel comfortable reporting any information they may have that compromises the safety of those at the school.
