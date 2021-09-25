John Davis - Shootin' It Straight
The world was a better place when we bought our nails in brown paper sacks from the neighborhood hardware store. Things was more sophisticated when stores was less so. Egos and people saw themselves smaller when cars where bigger. Communication was understood clearer when phones was attached to walls. Things were cooler when the air conditioning was valance windows and sliding rear glass in the truck. Music was better when you listened to side A and B.
Phones and contracts in the same sentence was unheard of as it should be. The best motivational quotes wasn’t posted on walls but told to you by wise old men in a church parking lot. Southern home cooking wasn’t a fall section on a menu but a way of life around the table. We had more of a connection to each other when we weren’t so connected to everything.
In days gone by things were undoubtedly less efficient compared to modern machines and technology but we have gained no free time from task that takes less time than before. We simply have filled the void with something else. I find increasingly that most of us operate at almost a frantic pace daily but without clear goals or objectives. We aren’t gaining but simply adding another chainsaw into our juggling act for the sake of it. We have lost our way. In a day and age where we can remotely unlock our cars from another state, check home security cameras from a foreign land and check a digital grocery list on out refrigerator from isle 7 at Kroger we fail at turning it off. Not just the cell phone, laptop or television but the general chaotic pace we find ourselves in. Our lawnmowers are faster and mow swaths only dreamed of a few years back. Our homes are nicer with less maintenance. Cars are remarkably reliable. Work schedules abound to suit almost any need. Chores and bills can be done almost exclusively while sitting in a school pick-up line from a phone. We have no excuse to not find more time to slow things down.
So much is made of mental health, taking days to find yourself and the talk of burnout from general chaos. There is some merit to those statements but we in large part have created our own prison. We have allowed a world to wholly swallow us up that keeps us in a state of manic rush. Society has made it a goal to compete for our time, dollars and attention while we’ve allowed each of them to overreach. Stop, drop and roll a window down. Find some old blues and point the front end of that gas guzzling truck down a gravel road that makes you wonder about the end. Grab lunch at that gas station where they still slice the bologna thick and make underpriced sandwiches. Let the kids play in the unfiltered river water. Practice skipping rocks and catch a few craw-dads.
I fully understand that digital screen in the dashboard isn’t going back to analog anytime soon. The automated latte maker in the kitchen will still require attention I’m certain. What we can do is take steps to declutter and step back in time in area that move us forward. Perhaps knowing what the Kardashians wore to the ball or a 5k television over a 4k model isn’t so important after all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.