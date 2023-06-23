Scientific experimentation of equipment and products takes place in secluded and private settings for rigorous testing, improvement, and research. This area is often referred to as the ‘proving grounds.’ When a product is released from the proving grounds, it has met certain quality assurance criterion guaranteeing it was pushed to its limits to become all that it can in the marketplace, trade world, and wherever else it may be released. The idea of the proving grounds is quite philosophical. It speaks to the transitory state that folks in Appalachia are raised in.
President Theodore Roosevelt once remarked that he would have never been President had it not been for his time spent in the Bad Lands of South Dakota. Biographers as well as Roosevelts own correspondences narrate a formative and sanctifying season of life that the upper-class Harvard graduate from New York spent cattle ranching and experiencing the west as a cowboy. Roosevelt credited the Bad Lands for the forging of his lifelong character. The Bad Lands were Roosevelts proving grounds.
Today, folk in Appalachia have the tobacco barns and hay fields, work shops and kitchens, the summer adventures and snow days that took place in Gray Hawk, Kerby Knob, Birch Lick, and Moores Creek that will forever define who we became. These are the places and times that we discovered ourselves, what we were capable of, the humble beginnings from which we began that motivated us to get where we wanted to go.
Our proving grounds are the sacred places in the deep hollers of our memory and the ridge tips of our senses that we can still close our eyes and revisit from time to time, like the pure heat of a wood burning stove, the jump down from the hay loft, and those cool refreshing drinks from a natural spring. Our proving grounds are the places where the most valuable relationships, like those with cousins and grandparents were purified, and experiences such as gardening, canning, exploring, and hard work delicately quilted the moral fabric of who we are.
Roosevelt spent little time of his life in total in the Bad Lands. A time came when the place had performed all of the work it could in TR’s life; his life there was not permanent. To the end of his days, however, he could point to those grounds, those people, and those experiences as what made him. Were it not for the proving grounds, we would not be who we are.
