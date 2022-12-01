This year’s version of the PRTC Classic held at Jackson County High School looks to be another impressive event with six games on the slate (four boys and two girls).
The event will tip off Friday, December 2 with Jackson County boys’ squad facing off against Owsley County at 6 p.m. The Lady Generals will follow at 8 p.m., and face Morgan County.
Four games are scheduled Saturday, December 3 with Oneida Baptist’s boys’ team playing Buckhorn at 2 p.m. The Lady Generals will follow with a 4 p.m. matchup against Owen County before two boys’ games end the event — Mason County vs. #10 Lyon County at 6 p.m., and the night cap at 8 p.m. between Jackson County and Williamsburg.
Taking a closer look at the participating teams:
Boys teams
Jackson County (21-10 last season)
The Generals are coming off a solid season which saw them finish as 49th District runner-ups while making an appearance in the 13th Region Tournament.
Jackson County graduated five seniors off last season’s squad but return Jude Lakes (10.3 points per game) along with Carter Cunagin (8.5), and Tydus Summers (5.3).
Lyon County (29-7)
The Lyons had a fantastic season in 2021-22 and begin this season ranked #10 in the state with one of the state’s top players leading the way.
Junior guard Travis Perry led the team with a 27.5 scoring average while guiding his team to a 2nd Region championship and a quarterfinal appearance in the Sweet Sixteen.
Perry will be expected to carry more of the load with six seniors graduating from last season, including Jackson Shoulders, who averaged 19.5 points, and 10.4 rebounds per game.
Juniors Jack Reddick and Brody Shoulders return. Reddick averaged 10.5 points, and 3.1 rebounds per game while Brody Shoulders scored 8.9 points per game.
Mason County (24-6)
Last season the Royals won the 39th District championship and were a semi-finalist in the 10th Region. They return their leading scorer, Senior Forward Terrell Henry (20.5 ppg and 7.1 rpg).
This season they should once again challenge for a 10th Region championship.
Williamsburg (16-14)
First-year coach Anthony Hibbard is set to guide his Yellow Jackets this season, and so far they’ve looked solid during preseason play which included a win over Knox Central.
Six seniors return with transfer Jarrod Roark leading the way with a 13.5 scoring average from last season.
Owsley County (6-23)
The Owls graduated leading scorer Nicholas Terry from last season but returns Seth Schott, who averaged 11 points last season along with 5.3 rebounds.
Owsley County will be fun to watch with a solid group of upperclassmen returning.
Oneida Baptist (16-14)
Mountaineer fans are excited to see what first-year coach Mitchell Madden can do this season with a lot of new faces playing for Oneida Baptist.
Junior Canaan Tyree returns along with a team-best 10.1 scoring average.
Buckhorn (12-19)
The Wildcats are excited for their season to begin with most of their talent returning from last season.
Hayden Neace (19.9), Jacob McCoy (15.1), Austin Riley (12.7), and Cameron Caudill (9.2) each return and will be a big reason why many believe Buckhorn will compete for the 14th Region title.
Girls
Jackson County (22-10)
The Lady Generals are a major threat to make a run at this year’s 49th District and 13th Region titles after reaching the Final Four of the 13th Region 6-4 senior center Kenady Ward (11.2, 7.9) along with sophomore Abby Gilbert (14.0, 11.2), and juniors Madison Curry (9.7, 4.2) and Kylee Shannon (10.9, 7.4).
Owen County (25-10)
The Lady Rebels are the defending “ALL-A” State Champions. They also won the 31st District title last season before falling in the 8th Region finals.
They return two of their top three leading scorers from last season — Gracie Ferguson (13.4, 5.2), and Haley Logan (10.5, 3.8).
Morgan County (23-10)
Leading scorer Jenna Hampton returns along with her 19.2 scoring average which will make the Lady Cougars hard to beat. McKenna Smith (8.6, 4.9) also returns along with Autumn Ross (9.0, 4.5).
By Les Dixon
L4 Security 13th Region Media Network
