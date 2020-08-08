The link below is to a Fox News article highlighting the role of rural co-ops in providing high speed internet and broadband as part of the solution to the many problems created by the coronavirus pandemic. From working at home while we shelter-in-place to providing opportunities for kids to go to school via virtual classrooms while remaining safe at home. PRTC in Jackson County is mentioned specifically as an innovator in solving these problems. Jackson County is lucky to have such an innovative company to call our own.
https://www.foxnews.com/tech/america-rural-cooperatives-building-fast-fiber-optic-high-speed-internet
