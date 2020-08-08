Jackson County Sun Breaking News.jpg

The link below is to a Fox News article highlighting the role of rural co-ops in providing high speed internet and broadband as part of the solution to the many problems created by the coronavirus pandemic. From working at home while we shelter-in-place to providing opportunities for kids to go to school via virtual classrooms while remaining safe at home. PRTC in Jackson County is mentioned specifically as an innovator in solving these problems. Jackson County is lucky to have such an innovative company to call our own.

https://www.foxnews.com/tech/america-rural-cooperatives-building-fast-fiber-optic-high-speed-internet

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you