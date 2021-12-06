PRTC recently made donations to local Volunteer Fire Departments in Booneville, Gray Hawk, Island City, McKee, Pond Creek, Sand Gap and Vincent. We appreciate the hard work these volunteers do to keep our communities safe.
PRTC Gives Back to the Community with Donations to Local Volunteer Fire Departments
