MCKEE, KY - OCTOBER 24, 2022 — PRTC (Peoples Rural Telephone Cooperative) recently held its 70th annual meeting at the Jackson County Area Technology Center in McKee. Members and their families attended to learn about the progress that PRTC has made over the past year.
Keith Gabbard, PRTC CEO, introduced the PRTC Board of Directors, followed by Board Attorney, Brian McCoy, who conducted a brief business meeting.
Gabbard provided a progress report beginning with news that Capital Credit checks had recently been mailed out and that PRTC had returned approximately $315,000 back to their members this year. This is in addition to the $235,000 paid to settle estates, bringing the total returned in 2022 to approximately $550,000. In total, PRTC has paid out an incredible $14.5 million in total refunds to PRTC’s members since 1995.
The presentation continued with news about PRTC’s continuing efforts to give back to the community. Seven high school seniors from the PRTC service area each received $2,000 in scholarships. Thanks to the generosity of our customers, and PRTC’s matching amount, $61,000 was raised for local food banks. PRTC is currently accepting 2022 food bank donations thru December 31st.
Gabbard shared that in addition to PRTC’s 2023 calendar that contains pictures submitted by customers, a special Angela Byrd tribute calendar will be available. These special calendars, which contain pictures Angela submitted over the years, can be picked up at the PRTC Customer Service office in McKee beginning November 1st.
PRTC recently upgraded their 100Mb broadband customers to 250Mb speed. If you were a 100Mb customer but are not receiving the new 250Mb speed, you could need a router upgrade.
Gabbard mentioned articles that appeared in recent PRTC Connection magazine editions that focused on Edsel Welch, Jackson County’s oldest living veteran and former PRTC employee, Pfc. Berton McQueen, a WWII soldier that was killed in action and his remains were returned to Jackson County 77 years later.
The new Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) was highlighted. This program can save those who qualify $30 off of their broadband internet bill. PRTC representatives were available to provide more information about this new program.
PRTC is very proud to be partnered with the Teleworks initiative. As of September this year, 1,215 jobs have been created through Teleworks in Jackson and Owsley Counties. A representative from Teleworks was on hand to provide additional information and answer questions anyone might have had.
Gabbard ended with an Appalachian Wireless update. Currently, Appalachian Wireless deploys a 4G LTE network with a 400-mile redundant fiber optic ring. With 27 retail locations, nine authorized dealers, 305 cell sites, and 7500 combined route fiber miles with East Kentucky Network, the team at Appalachian Wireless has Appalachia covered in CONNECTIVITY. PRTC’s technical team works to ensure that the connectivity and redundancy of our network are unparalleled. Appalachian Wireless will turn up LTE services on the 300' Moores Creek cell site in the upcoming month. Planned completion of the tower is slated for the end of October. These additional services will provide coverage to Peoples and Moores Creek communities while adding additional coverage to an area on Route 30, west of Annville. Building more towers in more places at higher elevations is another way PRTC provides critical components as we work to close the digital divide. PRTC is a 20% owner of Appalachian Wireless.
Entertainment was provided by Bourbon Branch. Bourbon Branch entertained the crowd with covers of songs from artists like Alabama, Fleetwood Mac and many others.
Drawings were held for several cash prizes and a year of free PRTC service.
In closing, everyone was thanked for attending and for another successful year of service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.