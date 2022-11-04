I may be the only one persuaded that society can return to civility in public discourse. Disagreement is an advantage of our world. Just because I disagree with you does not insinuate that I have feelings of animosity towards you. Reading, study, conversation, and life experience has taught me to sift every argument objectively, draw inferences, illustrate, calculate, and take a stance. Words matter. Context matters. Tone matters. Audience, timing, and substance matter. Can you articulate your position?
Public discourse pants for intelligent conversation. Set a timer for five minutes in any substantive discussion and a disagreement will arise before the ding. This is okay. Debate, discussion, and disagreement are imperative to a healthy conversation. Disagreement should not turn into bickering, attack on character, or bigotry. This is an opportunity to hear a differing perspective. Furthermore, this is an integrity test of your held position. I can recraft arguments for next time. I can adapt a rebuttal to the counter argument.
Articulation is reasoning, persuasion, and the organizational technique of communicating thought. Articulation connects the parts of a sincerely held belief, opinion, or stance. Articulation is very much a rule of engagement for intelligent conversation. A well-read individual on a particular subject can sway public opinion with a persuasive argument. The argument must contain plausible reasons, concrete examples, and logical explanations. The alternative is to argue a position out of ignorance citing only our personal feelings or traditionally held beliefs. Such an argument is cast out of mind by others as dogmatic, self-righteous, arrogant, and unintelligible. An opinion with fact-based reasoning is viable while a simple opinion can easily turn to noise in debate.
It is also helpful to actively listen and pose clarifying questions. When I attentively listen to another, engage in the conversation, and make clarifying statements as part of the engagement, I can expect to receive the same. Who knows, I may hear some new points not previously considered or receive an intimate perspective based on another’s experience. I have changed my position before on matters of philosophy, theology, politics, and policy. Changing our position based on new information is not weakness, but a correct response to new knowledge. The goal of conversation is to gain new insight. I may change another’s opinion and they may alter my own. Discussion may reveal mutual misunderstanding, incite further study, and table the discussion for deeper review.
Debate. Argue. Reason together. I do not have to agree with you nor you with me. We do not have to concede every detail of a sincerely held belief. I will not attack your character or experience and I expect you will show me the same courtesy. You should test every gap in my argument you can find because I will certainly be attempting the same. We can establish our rules of engagement on the basis of cooperation and charity. As Tyra Brumback use to say, “we can disagree without being disagreeable.”
For further discussion, email bkeck@prtcnet.org.
