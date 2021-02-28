Public Service Announcement!
Please stay in tonight if at all possible. If you live in a flood prone place please evacuate. I’m headed to dispatch now to help with communication efforts. We have had Cars stranded and washed away already this evening. Some major Highways have been washed away or have become impassable. There will be roads slides and major damage if the rain keeps up. Please pray for our County and surrounding tonight. This is as bad as I remember in awhile with flooding in certain areas. Please share
