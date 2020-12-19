Quillie “Axie” Patterson Ruth was born February 6, 1937 in DeWitt, Knox County, Kentucky to the late Joe Sar Patterson and Allie Mae Epperson Patterson. Surrounded by her loving family, she departed this life November 29, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in London, Kentucky being the age of 83.
Axie was joined in marriage on December 16, 1954 to Eugene Ruth. An ever devoted wife, she passed just 17 days short of their 66 year anniversary. She was a loving mother of four children: Gene “Babe” Ruth (Debbie), Gerry Kaye Ruth Pierson (Gerald), Sandy Ruth (Karen) and Kimberly Ruth (Donald). She was blessed with 8 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. She is survived by two sisters, Emily Mays and Clara Patterson and two brothers, Jim Patterson and Paul Patterson. She was also blessed with many special nieces and nephews whom she loved so dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents and four sisters: Josie Ruth, Ellen Lawson, Nancy Patterson and Jenny Dizney.
She was a founding member of Freedom Missionary Baptist Church with her husband Reverend Eugene Ruth along with a host of other Christian neighbors and friends.
She will be remembered as a dedicated wife and mother who treasured her time with family. She was always ready to take care of others until she was physically unable. She could often be found outside working in her garden, tending her flowers and fishing when she got a chance. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and quilting during the winter.
Though being heartbroken and missing her terribly, her family and friends receive comfort from the Lord knowing she is now receiving the rest she so deserved.
Mrs. Quillie “Axie” was loved unconditionally by so many.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Mitchell Ball officiating. Burial to follow in the Swindling Gap Cemetery. Pallbearers were Anthony, Agnew, Gerald Pierson, Sandy Ruth, Gary Patterson, Stephen Robinson and Robert Turbyfill. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
