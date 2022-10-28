Quilters Come Together to Help those Impacted by Flooding
Since the flood in Eastern Kentucky, I wanted to do something for the people. One person alone can’t do a lot. I called some of my friend and they said they would help piece quilt tops to make quilts for those in need in the areas of Eastern Kentucky devastated by the flooding. Soon the quilt tops started coming in. I did the quilting and binding and some of the piecing. Thanks to the outpouring of generosity from these people we soon had quite a collection of quilts and pillow tops to help those in need stay warm as winter approaches.
Saturday October 22ned, with the help of Jamie Ponder, we took the quilts to River Cainy in Breathitt County. There we met with Sherry Mullins who knew the people.
I got a chance to meet with some of those who had survived the floods and listen to their stories of survival and loss. But there were smiles all around when they got to pick out their quilt.
The people who helped me bring this project to fruition are: Buford Blackburn, at the young age of 90, who made over 30 bed pillows, Christine Carlson, Diana Estes, Devonna Hisel, Tina Rue, Janice Miracle, Rain Davenport, Mary Eggleston, and Crystal Fields.
