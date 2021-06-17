The day was considered a grand success despite being interrupted by a severe thunderstorm and an electrical outage for a brief period of time. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted everyone’s life for the past year. With the necessary restriction being placed on any activity that involved large groups in social gathering it has been a long time since folks have had the freedom to gather and enjoy one another’s company. However, with the development of effective vaccines, while we are not completely out of the woods yet, people are able to socially gather with a much easier mind. That was the case at the Arts and Crafts Fair that took place at Clover Bottom Bed & Breakfast this past weekend. Approximately 1500 people attended the free event held in celebration of the local arts community with the proceeds going to Jackson County Tourism. After expenses almost $700 was raised to support tourism in Jackson County.
This was a non-alcoholic event featuring local artists, live music, a food truck and a special sculpture experience that was led by owner Gregory Lakes. Providing musical entertainment for the first annual Clover Bottom B&B Arts and Crafts Fair were local musicians from Jackson County and the surrounding area. Acts performing included: Russell Johnson & Gary Warf, The Kentucky Bourbon Trailers, Kaden Bowman & Johnnie Brockman, Sparrow Hawks, Jared Smith, Jason and Amy Bowman accompanied by Callie Northern on fiddle, and finishing the evening was Morrill Tavern. Bowman's Baby Butt BBQ was the food vendor while “The Hippie Chick” providing sweets.
The Jackson County Off-Roader Association (JCORA) also had a presence at the event. In what will become more common place (i.e., two different organizations working and planning together) as time goes forward the two events were coordinated with one another. The JCORA announced prior to the Arts and Crafts Fair: "We will be joining the Clover Bottom Bed and Breakfast for this year’s Arts & Craft Fair.” The JCORA hosted a “Poker Run” to help raise money for Jackson County Tourism. For those unfamiliar with exactly what a “Poker Run” is let me explain. The ride involved checking in at five (5) separate stations. Each rider was given a piece of paper that listed all the cards in a deck of playing cards. At each station a rider would draw a card from a deck of playing cards. Their paper would be punched to reflect what card they drew. At the end of the ride each rider would have five cards punched on their sheet. Prizes were given for first, second and third best hands as well as a prize for the worst hand.
Greg Lakes wanted tom express his thanks to all the vendors, craftsmen, volunteers, and attendees that made the event a success! For folks interested in finally going somewhere and doing something there was lots available at the Arts and Crafts Fair. There were fantastic works of art on display and for sale! There was good music! There was good food! And perhaps best of all…there was a community of people to share the experience! When the storm rolled in and the electricity went out, an acoustic guitar accompanied by harmonica and human voices spoke of a time when music was made in these mountains before electricity was even a thing!
