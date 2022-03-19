In the movie, "We Were Soldiers," a battle takes place where the enemy is closing in on all the soldiers who were huddled together, expecting the worst. Suddenly the Sgt. Major stands up in the midst and yells out, "Men, Prepare to Defend Yourselves!" I believe the time is here when we must be prepared to defend ourselves. I don't know what the future holds for all of us, but I, for one, do not intend to allow our country to fall apart without a fight. A life worth living is a life to fight for. We should all be concerned, but do not despair, my friends. We have something that people all over the world still want. We Are FREE!
This week I investigated the theft of three catalytic converters and a tank of fuel from a vehicle parked behind Phillips Manufacturing. We hope to identify the thieves and lock them up in the near future, but it reminds me how important it is to protect your own property. We all have the right to protect our property, and we must be vigilant in that effort. As police officers, we continue to work hard to protect everyone and keep their property safe; however, we can only be at one location at a time. Therefore, I encourage you to make every effort to secure your property, document the numbers on your property, utilize video cameras and other security means and take a stand against illegal activities. lf you have information regarding this or other crimes, please let me know. You can call 606-287-7121, and you can leave the information without leaving a name, if you choose. Take a stand against illegal activity and protect your property.
Anyone who knows me, knows that I am a soft-hearted person who can cry with the best of them! Sometimes I see or hear something that touches my heart in such a way, I struggle to keep my composure. Last week, I had the opportunity and the real pleasure to read to some young students at Sand Gap and Tyner Schools. Later I received a bunch of colored pictures from the students, all of which made me feel great! One of those students was interviewed after I left and I was absolutely blown away by the words, the smiles and the special way she made me feel. Folks, there is nothing in this old world more important than to give our children a chance to grow up safe and secure with the opportunity to realize their dreams and fulfill their potential. As parents, it is our responsibility to,..." raise a child in a way they should go...". Thank you to all those teachers, the wonderful children, and that special little girl who made me smile and laugh and cry. I was blessed!
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to one-hundred and seven calls for service. We investigated eight traffic accidents, opened one criminal investigation and arrested one individual on various charges. Our court security team is amazing! They handle the courts, serve papers and transport many people who struggle with mental health issues with love and caring in a difficult situation. I am very proud of everyone who works with me at the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers for the safety of our personnel. God Bless!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.