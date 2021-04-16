Ralph B. Causey was born August 1, 1938 in Leslie County and departed this life Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at his residence in Annville, at the age of 82. He was the son of the late John & Pearlie (Baker) Causey.
Ralph is survived by his son, John Causey and his wife Edna of Annville and by his granddaughter, Sharlene Causey of Annville. He is also survived by the following siblings, Hershel Causey of London, Ernest Causey of Irvine, Homer Causey of Tennessee, Steve Causey of Ohio, Ulladean Spangler of Missouri, Carol Bryan of Gray Hawk, and Josephine Meggett of Lexington.
In addition to his parents, Ralph was also preceded in by his wife, Hazel Causey.
Graveside service 1:00 PM Friday, April 9, 2021 at the Cornetts Chapel Cemetery in Annville with Bro. Steve Neeley officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.