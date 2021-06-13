Ralph B. “R.B.” Rose of McKee, Kentucky was born February 24, 1940 in Jackson County, Kentucky and after a long hard-fought illness he departed this life June 1, 2021 being 81 years of age. He was the son of the late Reverend Albert Rose Sr. and Mary F. Rose.
He is survived by his cherished wife of 59 years Bertha Rose, a devoted daughter Jennifer Rose-Hensley and her husband Stephen Hensley who was truly like a son to him, a sister VeRon Rose Moore Lamb and (Ray) of Berea, Kentucky, a brother Albert Rose Jr. and (Evelyn) of Connersville, Ind. And several nieces and nephews and extended family.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by a precious infant son Ralph Rose Jr. also by seven brothers; Hesmer, Lester, Henry, Virgil, Earl, J.B. and Dewey Rose and by five sisters; Beulah Rose, Della Rader, Viola Ballinger, Dora Ann (Anna) Sims and Bonnie Powell.
Ralph was a retired Logger. His greatest joy was his life spent serving the Lord in the beautiful songs he wrote and sang and the quiet, humble journey he walked for the Lord. He was a member of the Hisel Holiness Church and the Crystal Holiness Church but loved visiting many churches.
Funeral service for will Ralph B. Rose at 1:00 P.M. Saturday June 5, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home, McKee, Ky. with Bro. Jerry Rose and Bro. Larry Gray officiating with burial in the Lainhart Cemetery.
Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements
Pallbearers: Stephen Hensley, Larry Gray, Earl Embry, Tommy Cole, Wayne Hisel and Ronnie Tipton.
HONARY PALLBEARERS: Mike McKinney, Dale Parsons, Donald Ray Isaacs, Harold Cain, Darrell Combs, Keith Claypoole and all his beloved church family.
