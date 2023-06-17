Ralph Edward Lyons was born April 8, 1961 in Richmond, KY and departed this life Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington at the age of 62. He was the son of the late Benjamin Franklin Lyons and Mildred Edith Griffin Lyons.
Ralph is survived by his loving wife, Lisa (Mullins) Lyons of McKee and by two sons, Shane Lyons and Lucian Sean Isaacs both of McKee. He was blessed with a grandson, Dylan Lyons of McKee. Ralph is also survived by the following siblings, Vernon Lyons, David Lyons, Patricia Lyons, and Susan Marcum all of McKee, Michael Lyons of Richmond, Patty Rose and Georgia Rose both of Rockcastle County and Mildred Hisel of Tennessee.
In addition to his parents, Ralph was also preceded in death by the following siblings, Buddy Lyons, Frankie Lyons, Catherine Clemmons, Norma Alton, Helen Cokely and Emily Ruth Lyons.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Rob Williams and Wayne Carpenter conducting the service. Burial will follow in the Lyons Family Cemetery. Pallbearers: Justen Rice, Shane Lyons, Connor Mullins, Dewayne Mullins, Rob Williams, David Lyons and Vernon Lyons. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
