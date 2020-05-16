Ralph Lakes, age 95 of Miamisburg passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at this family’s home. He was born on February 22, 1925 in Bond, Kentucky, the son of the late Pal and Pearl (Warrick) Lakes.
Mr. Lakes was a Truck Driver for American Freight Systems with over 35 year of service. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by this wife, Alla Mae Lakes in 1977, 8 brothers Blaine, Beebe, Clellon, Herchel, Hubert, Dale and Denver Lakes, and by his 2 sisters Jeralee (Lakes) Padia and Pauline Melton.
He is survived by his foster daughter, Judy Lee Carpenter, his granddaughter Gina Carpenter, sister-in-law Norma Lakes, his niece Beverly Amsler and husband Donald, as well as numerous other nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.
A Memorial Graveside Service will be held at Highland Memorial Cemetery at a later time. Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrolton.
Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy, Love and Thinking of You cards may be sent to the Family of Mr. Ralph Lakes, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E Central Ave., West Carrolton, OH 45449.
