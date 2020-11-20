Ralph Phillip Gray was born June 23, 1929 in Ohio and departed this life Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson-Breathitt, being 91 years of age. He was the son of the late Jesse & Bertie (Marcum) Gray.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Lou (Oliver) Gray of Booneville and by the following children, Jessie Gray (Christina) of Annville, Nettie Mullins and Mildred Blevins both of McKee and Betty Sue Hunter of IN. He is also survived by the following siblings, Clyde Gray, David (Patty) Gray, Jesse Hershel Gray, Delores Rose, Lavonne (John) Neff and Margaret Creech all of McKee, Fred (Mary) Gray of Hamilton, OH, Nadine (Ronald) Lynch of West Union, OH., Ronnie and Juanita Gray and Roena Oliver of Booneville and former daughter in law Angela Caracofe. Ralph was blessed with nine grandchildren, host of great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Ralph was also preceded in death by a son, Charlie Gray; two grandchildren; one great grandchild; two brothers, Johnny Gray and Raleigh Gray and by three sisters, Leona Gray, Elvie Collins and Dema Gray.
Ralph was a member of the Church of God.
Funeral service 12 Noon Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Everett Smith officiating. Burial to follow in the Gray Family Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.