Ralph Warren Marcum was born April 11, 1937 in Sand Gap, Kentucky and passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, Kentucky surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Delbert and Bertha (Morris) Marcum. Ralph is survived by his wife, Mertie (Bowman) Marcum; his daughter Tonya Combs and her husband Dion and grandson, Dalton Combs. Ralph was raised in Sand Gap Christian Church and was a member of the Indiana Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to immediate family, his cousin Shane Morris was like a son to him. The time Ralph and Shane spent together and the respect and love they shared for one another was priceless. In Ralph’s last years, Shane was thankful to be able in a small way to join with other family members and dear friends in helping Mertie with her tireless care of Ralph.
James Marcum, also a cousin, spent many hours with Ralph from a very young age. He honed his skills in leatherworking under Ralph’s watchful eye and listened to the many stories Ralph always had to share. James visited often and provided Ralph with loving companionship and laughter. His presence in Ralph's life was tremendous and Ralph loved him dearly.
Jessie Bowman is Ralph’s nephew although both Ralph and Mertie played a more pivotal role in Jessie's life. Ralph was a part-time father figure to Jessie when Jessie was younger. Ralph opened both his home and his heart to Jessie, giving him the base he needed to build a strong foundation when time came to start life on his own. That kinship remained strong until Ralph’s final day.
Roger Dale “Pete” Powell came to “work” for Ralph in Hooten Holler, but the work relationship quickly turned into a deep and lasting friendship. Pete really became a partner to Ralph on many of his vehicle restoration projects, helping complete the project and going to the shows with Ralph for the first-place trophies that they always won. Pete and Ralph were a winning combination, and Ralph truly treasured Pete’s presence in the Holler.
Ralph was a noted hunter, marksman, archer, educator, longrifle maker, musician, leatherworker, writer, photographer, restorer, historical reenactor, and an automobile and motorcycle enthusiast. He pursued endeavors right up to the end.
Ralph leaves behind a family who loved him deeply and who will miss him every day. He also leaves a host of friends and acquaintances far too numerous to mention. His love for life, adventure, and for doing exactly what he wanted to do has left its mark on all of us left behind. Our goal is to live our life as Ralph lived his – free of restraint and full of spirit.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Kenneth Wilder, Bro. Gerald Maupin and Shane Morris officiating. Burial to follow in the Hooten Hollow Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Pallbearers were: Shane Morris, Caleb Morris, Jesse Bowman, James Marcum, Lonny Hill, Barry Allen, Gene Gatts, and Roger Dale “Pete” Powell. Honorary Pallbearers were: Ovie Gabbard, Bobby Lakes, Gary Morris, Michael Morris, Todd Morris, Dion Combs, Dalton Combs, Donald Marcum, Jordan Murphy, Clifford Casteel, Hershel Maupin, Hershel House, Randy Cochran, Roy McIntosh, Tim Caudill, Bob Wilson, Eddie Blevins, Brian Brockman, Charles Hayes, Estill Warren, Dave Sherman, Porter Corum along with the Renfro Valley Old Barn Players, and Roger “Hoss” Bridges along with the Hooten Old Town Regulators.
