Ralph Young was born May 4, 1944 in Jackson County and departed this Tuesday, December 29, 2020 being 76 years of age. He was the son of the late Clifton and Lola Young.
Ralph is survived by five children Ralph Wayne Young (Connie), James Edward Young, Barry Gene Young, Nancy Gail Parrett all of McKee and Michelle Renee Bustle (Harold) of Mt. Vernon. He is also survived the following siblings, Michael Young of Kerby Knob, Larry Young, David Young, JoAnn Potter and Dolly Harrison all of McKee. He was blessed with nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by one sister Faye Young.
He attended John Gross Church.
Funeral service, 1:00 PM Saturday, January 2, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home in McKee with brother John Gross officiating. Burial to follow in the Young & Hammond Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
