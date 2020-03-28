Ramona (Smith) Mullins was born March 13, 1935 in Maysville and departed this life Friday, March 13, 2020 at her residence in Cincinnati, OH, being 85 years of age. She was the daughter of the late John T. & Cora Smith.
Ramona is survived by three children, Brenda McGeorge of Cincinnati, OH, Linda Jones (and Jesse) of Annville, KY and Teresa Beddeker (and Gary Sr.) of Cincinnati, OH. She was blessed with four grandchildren, Madison McGeorge, David Ray Mullins, Hannah Baker and Peeper Gibson and by six great grandchildren, David Ray, Aubree, Keta, Cheyan, Jerry & Shevy.
Private services due to the COVID-19 virus.
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
