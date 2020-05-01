Ramona (Smith) Mullins

Ramona (Smith) Mullins was born March 13, 1935 in Maysville and departed this life Friday, March 13, 2020 at her residence in Cincinnati, OH, being 85 years of age. She was the daughter of the late John T. & Cora Smith.

   Ramona is survived by her husband of 61 years Wayne Mullins of Cincinnati, OH and by three children, Brenda McGeorge of Cincinnati, OH, Linda Jones (and Jesse) of Annville, KY and Theresa Boeddeker (and Gary Sr.) of Cincinnati, OH. She was blessed with four grandchildren, Madison McGeorge, David Ray Mullins, Hannah Baker and Peeper Gibson and by six great grandchildren, David Ray, Aubree, Keta, Cheyan, Jerry & Shevy.

Support Local Journalism

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Private services due to the COVID-19 virus.

Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ramona Mullins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you