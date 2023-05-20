Randall Jay Lynch, 75, passed away early Monday morning, May 15, 2023 at Ambassador Healthcare in Centerville, Indiana. A son of the late Sam and Minerva (Dixon) Lynch, Randall was born in McKee, Jackson County Kentucky on July 7, 1947. Randall grew up in McKee and moved to Dublin, Indiana while looking for employment. He eventually made his home in Connersville, M.E.G. and Converto in Cambridge City. Randall enjoyed being outdoors and spent his leisure time hunting, fishing, gardening and doing yard work.
Survivors include his daughter, Michelle (Michael) Sizemore and granddaughter, Aliece Sizemore of Connersville; 5 siblings, Mary (Teddy) Lambert of Dublin, Jean Steinbeck of Victoria, TX, Melvin (Marlene), Clayton and Dale (Donna) Lynch of McKee, KY; several neices and nephews.
Randall was preceded in death by infant siblings, Ronnie and Joan; 3 sisters, Margaret Angel, Katherine Vickers and Carolyn Vickers.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday May 18, 2023 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin. A visitation in McKee, Kentucky will be on Saturday May 20th from 1:00-3:30 p.m. at Lakes Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Pilgrims Rest Cemetery, near McKee.
Memorial contributions can be directed to research for Jordan’s Syndrome at Jordan’s Gaurdian Angels - 1121 L Street, Suite 100, Sacramento, CA 95814.
Online condolences can be made anytime at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.