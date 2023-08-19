Randall Smith was born March 19, 1991, in London, KY and departed this life Thursday, August 10, 2023, in Annville, KY at the age of 32. He was the son of Rebecca Jones Smith of McKee and of the late Randy Smith.
In addition to his mother, Randall was also survived by a brother, Austin Smith of McKee, by a half-brother, Randy Lloyd Smith of London and by a half-sister, Brandy Smith of London. Other survivors include a host of aunts, uncles, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service may be held at a later date. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
