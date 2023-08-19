Randy Glenn Baker was born February 7, 1970, in Madison County and departed this life Thursday, August 3, 2023 at the age of 53. He was the son of Elsie (Gadd) Baker and the late Amos Baker.
In addition to his mother, Randy is also survived by two sons, Austin (Megan) Baker of Berea and Ryan (Sarah) Baker of Berea. He is also survived by the following siblings, Garvin (Lana) Baker, Burlin (Connie) Baker, Harlan (Rita) Baker, Rondal (Sandra) Baker, Richard (Susan) Baker, Wanda (Tim) Tobler, Karleen Bowles, Bella Holt and Marsha Baker.
Other than his father, Randy was also preceded in death by the following siblings, Bruce Allen Baker, Bonita Isaacs, and by an infant brother, Gilbert Anthony Baker.
Randy loved horse back riding, coon hunting, farming and family.
Funeral services will be held 1:30 PM Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Elam officiating. Burial to follow in the See Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Visitation 11 am Sat at the funeral home.
