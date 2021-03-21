Randy Whicker was born October 13, 1958 in Cincinnati, OH and departed this life Friday, March 5, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Berea, at the age of 62. He was the son of the late James & Shirley (Hays) Whicker.
Randy is survived by his loving wife, Teresa (Woods) Whicker of Gray Hawk and by two children, Randal Eric Whicker (Rhonda Elliott) of North Carolina and Falon (Martin) Hess. He is also survived by his sister, Donna (Tim) Madden of Tyner. Randy was blessed with the following grandchildren, Taylor Elam, Trinity Whicker, Keeson, Tristan and Mataya Hess, Emma and Patrick Elliott.
In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by a brother, Ricky Whicker a nephew, Chris Whicker and a niece Tammy Gadd.
Randy was a member of the Gray Hawk Baptist Church.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Ronald Rose and Bro. Carroll de Forest officiating. Burial to follow in the Hays Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
