Ray Grimes age 80 passed away December 31, 2020 peacefully at his residence in Sand Gap, KY. He was the son of the late Nolan and Bea (Arnold) Grimes.
He is survived by his wife Sue (Mills) Grimes, three daughters, Hailey Bocska, Ronda Grimes, and Linda Ingram as well as one son, Larry Mills and his wife Tonya. He is also survived by one brother Rufford Grimes and his wife Carol, two sisters, Ruth Grimes and Opal Hobbs. He was blessed with six granschildren, Tibor Bocska, Ray-Lee Bocska, Tibor Bocksa II, Jayden Bocksa, Ashlynn Bocska, and Leelin Bocska.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers Roy Grimes, Wright Grimes and Noah Grimes as well as on sister Lorene Grimes.
Funeral services for Ray Grimes, 2:00 PM Sunday January 3, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral home in McKee with Bro. Greg Rose officiating. Burial to follow in the T.M. Lakes Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
