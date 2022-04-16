Ray Isaacs was born October 25, 1950, in Jackson County and departed this life Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the St. Joseph Hospital in Berea at the age of 71. He was the son of the late Odis “Toad” Isaacs and Lorine Isaacs.
Ray is survived by four children, Bruce (Elizabeth) Isaacs of Madison, IN, Michelle (Kevin) Stamper of Berea, Andrea Isaacs of McKee and Martin Carroll of Richmond. He is also survived by three sisters, Marchita Hisel of Sand Gap, Lucille Lovejoy of Annville and Regina Flannery. Ray was blessed with a host of grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Ray was also preceded in death by a brother, Doug Isaacs and by a sister, Carolyn Perkins.
Graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Reed & Isaacs Cemetery with Bro. Phillip "Worm" Johnson officiating . Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.