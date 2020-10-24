Ray Pennington was a Clay County, KY native. He was well known in the country music world as a songwriter and record producer. He started his own label in 1984 in Nashville called “Step One Records”. He signed artist like Ray Price, Clinton Gregory and brought on steel guitarist Buddy Emmons. But he’s most famous song was recorded by Waylon Jennings, “I’m A Rambling Man” another by Ricky Skaggs “Don’t Cheat In Our Hometown”.
Although he was famous in the music world, he was famous at home and in the community he was known as “Pop”. He was married to his wife known as “Mama Charlotte” for 62 years. To his family he was much more to them. He was very loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. He loved being on the farm with his family and friends. He loved fishing with his grandkids. He was a man that just enjoyed life. He will truly be missed.
But one of his songs that he wrote in 1982 said it all “Over there” “I believe we’ll be together, Hallelujah when we all reach the other side”.
Raymond Daniel Pennington was born December 22, 1933 in Clay County, KY and passed away October 7, 2020, being 86 years of age.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Pennington; three children, Lynn Pennington, Sharon Pennington (Sandy Conrad) and Julie Ray Pennington (Phillip Wilmouth); sister, Elsie (Leon) Boyer and sister in law, Debbie Pennington. He was blessed with five grandchildren, Danny Ray, Katie, Kelly, Alisha and Sarah Wilmouth and ten great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by brother, Ronnie Pennington and by two sisters, Sarah Leathie Miller and Roann Gaston.
Arrangements by Sellers Funeral Home at Hendersonville, TN. www.sellersfuneralservices.com
