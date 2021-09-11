Raymond Cunnigan was born January 30, 1938 in Jackson County and departed this life Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at his residence, at the age of 83. He was the son of the late Dewey & Nola (Stewart) Cunnigan.
Ray is survived by four children, Dewey Cunnigan, Richard (Danetta) Cunnigan and Raynette Clements all of Sand Gap and Kathy Trent of Richmond. He is also survived by two sisters, Rachael Reed of Chicago, Illinois and Hazel “Midge” Cunnigan of Hamilton, Ohio. He was blessed with seven grandchildren, Randy Brockman, Billy Jordan, Christopher Jordan, Janetta Cunnigan, Cody Cunnigan, Brooklyn Cunnigan and Kennith Clements; by one great granddaughter, Aallyah Fowler and another one on the way, Ella Mae Cunnigan.
In addition to his parents, Ray was also preceded in death by his daughter, Darlene McQueen and by his brother, Leroy “Butch” Cunnigan.
Ray attended the Pilot Knob Baptist Church.
Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Frank Peters officiating. Burial to follow in the T.M. Lakes Cemetery. Pallbearers were Dewey Cunnigan, Richard Cunnigan, Cody Cunnigan, Kennith Clements, Michael Cunnigan, and Jacob Cunnigan. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
