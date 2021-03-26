Raymond Isaacs Wilson was born October 21, 1941 in Nelson County and departed this life Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at his son’s residence in McKee, being 79 years old. He was the son of the late Otis & Annie (Hensley) Wilson.
Raymond is survived by five sons, Gary (Melissa) Wilson of McKee, Raymond Lee (Sally) Wilson, Ricky Dale Wilson, Dennis Ray Wilson and Kenneth Dean Wilson all of Sand Gap. He was blessed with twenty grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Raymond was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary F. (Croucher) Wilson; his daughter, Linda Lutterl; two brothers, Cecil Wilson and Clemeth Wilson and by two sisters, Elsie Wilson and Mary Etta Wilson.
Raymond was a veteran of the United States Army.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Horn officiating. Burial to follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
