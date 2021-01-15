Raymond Keith McKinney was born January 29, 1956 in Berea and departed this life at the St. Joseph Hospital in Berea, being 64 years of age. He was the son of the late Archie & Reba (Tillery) McKinney.
Raymond is survived by his brother Odell McKinney of McKee. In addition to his parents, Raymond was also preceded in death by a brother, Cecil McKinney.
Graveside service 11:00 AM Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Steele Cemetery with Bro. Chris McKinney officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
