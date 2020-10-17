Raymond Murphy was born March 27, 1928 in Estill County and departed this life Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his residence in Lexington, being 92 years of age. He was the son of the late John & Laura Murphy.
Raymond is survived by four children, Paul Murphy (Vickie) of Richmond, Lanny Murphy (Pam) of Lexington, Peggy Thomas of London and Patty Stamper of Georgetown. He was blessed with ten grandchildren, (with one deceased), seven great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
In addition to his parents, Raymond was also preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Gertrude (Cox) Murphy and by three brothers, Charlie Murphy, Oscar Murphy and Malcolm Murphy.
Raymond was retired from Rainbow Bakery and was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Ronald Gene Johns officiating. Burial to follow in the Pilgrams Rest Cemetery. Pallbearers: Michael Stamper, T.J. Stamper, Lanny Ray Murphy, Robert Flannery, Seth Devers, Dillion Thomas and Dustin Thomas. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.